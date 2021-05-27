Here's what it was like onboard the Qantas supermoon flight to nowhere

"Normally we're on fixed routes, but we've been given freedom to operate within a certain area of airspace by Air Services Australia, and that will allow us to keep maneuvering the airplane, just to keep that moon in the best position," Passerini told CNN.

The pilot, who has spent much of the pandemic flying repatriation flights and transporting freight, commented on the "energy" of the travelers and said it was a treat to fly a bunch of excited passengers.

Aviation enthusiast Rory Ding told CNN he was excited not only to see this rare lunar event from the air, but also get the chance to fly on a 787 Dreamliner aircraft for the first time since the pandemic hit Australia.

The view from the plane window was "like nothing I had seen before," said Ding.

Ding, who was seated in economy, said there was a great atmosphere on board, with passengers letting other passengers swap into window seats to ensure they got a glimpse of the eclipse.

Passenger Aaron Seeto told CNN that even though he had an aisle seat, his seat neighbor shared the window view with him.

"It was amazing," Seeto said. "Especially just seeing it so high up in the sky with your eyes."

Ding was also impressed by the lunar view.