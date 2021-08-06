Hezbollah says fired rockets after Israeli airstrikes

BEIRUT (AP) — The militant Hezbollah group said it fired a barrage of rockets near Israeli positions close to the Lebanese border on Friday, calling it retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon a day earlier.

Israel said it was firing back after at least 10 rockets were launched from Lebanon, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett swiftly convened a meeting with the country's top defense officials.

The rising tensions were the latest friction and a significant escalation between Israel's new government and Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The U.N. peacekeeping force deployed along the border said it has detected rocket launches from Lebanon, and return artillery fire by Israel.

“This is a very serious situation and we urge all parties to cease fire,” the force known as UNIFIL said.

Sirens blared across the Golan Heights and Upper Galilee near the Lebanon border Friday morning. Hezbollah said in a statement that it hit “open fields” near Israeli positions in the disputed Shebaa farms area, with “dozens” of rockets. No casualties were reported.