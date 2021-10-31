Highlights of what was agreed to at the G-20 summit in Rome

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the Group of 20 countries haggled for two days in Rome over steps to tackle climate change and a pandemic recovery that is diverging between rich and poor countries. Climate change dominated their summit, which ended just as an annual U.N. Climate Change Conference was opening in Glasgow, Scotland.

G-20 negotiators worked all night from Saturday to Sunday on the wording of the summit's concluding statement. They labored to bridge the gap between a push for a tougher climate stance from European countries going into the 13-day Glasgow conference and concerns from China, India and Russia, where fossil fuels and coal play a major role.

These are the key takeaways from what was agreed on in Rome - and what wasn't.

- The summit arrived at compromise wording for when G-20 nations need to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. That means producing emissions at a level where they can be removed from the atmosphere by oceans, forests and abatement measures. The Group of Seven rich democracies have set 2050 as the latest date, but leaders of the larger G-20 forum settled on “by or around mid-century.” China, Saudi Arabia and Russia have set 2060 as their goal for reaching carbon neutrality.