Hockey world championships pulled from Belarus because of safety concerns
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A racing pigeon survived a Pacific Ocean trek from the U.S. to Australia. Now authorities consider the bird a quarantine risk and plan to kill it.
Fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is threatening plans to retrieve and exhibit the radio that had broadcast distress calls from the sinking Titanic.
See photos from a bullfighting school in Spain, where children as young as 9 can begin learning this deadly dance of human and beast so closely associated with Spanish identity.
- Updated
MILAN (AP) — Former Italian Premier Matteo Renzi is testing his already low popularity by provoking a political crisis that could bring down Italy's coalition government at a critical juncture in the coronavirus pandemic.
Meet Alex, the first Antarctic penguin born in Mexico as part of a conservation project.
- Updated
TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency last week for Tokyo and surrounding areas. Amid the surging virus, he again promised the postponed Tokyo Olympics would be “safe and secure” and tried to disconnect the state of emergency from the fate of the games.
- Updated
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's federal police arrested Argentine golfer Ángel Cabrera on Thursday for extradition to his homeland to face charges for several crimes allegedly committed from 2016 to last year, two officers said.
This mesmerizing footage shows a daring paraglider floating over picturesque rolling sand dunes in Walvis Bay, Namibia.
- Updated
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A team from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has arrived in Indonesia's capital to join the investigation into the crash of a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500, the head of Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee said Saturday.
- Updated
HONG KONG (AP) — E-commerce workers who kept China fed during the coronavirus pandemic, making their billionaire bosses even richer, are so unhappy with their pay and treatment that one just set himself on fire in protest.