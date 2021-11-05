Honda lowers profit, vehicle sales forecast over chip crunch

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Honda lowered its profit and vehicle sales forecasts for the fiscal year, pointing Friday to shortages of computer chips and rising material costs.

Honda Motor Co. recorded a 31% drop in its fiscal second quarter profit, to 166.6 billion yen ($1.5 billion) from 240.9 billion yen last year.

Quarterly sales slipped 7% to 3.4 trillion yen ($30 billion).

Honda is among many global manufacturers hard hit by a shortage of computer chips due to disruptions related to the pandemic.

Honda Executive Vice President Seiji Kuraishi apologized for the problem.

“We feel so sorry about all those people waiting eagerly for our cars,” he said, making a slight bow at a news conference.

Kuraishi said the supply situation was starting to improve, but the recovery in Honda production likely won’t come in this fiscal year. Honda plans to rev up production in the next fiscal year to make up for the loss, and the current problems won’t hurt investments in future technology such as electric vehicles, he said.