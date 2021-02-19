Honda taps tech expert as chief to steer in ecological times

Hachigo said Mibe, a research and development expert, was a good person to lead Honda because of his experience in ecological vehicles.

Mibe will continue with the company’s belief that “the purpose of technology is to help people,” such as reducing carbon emissions and eliminating deaths from traffic accidents, according to Honda.

Tokyo-based Honda has said it is striving for the realization of carbon neutrality by 2050. Carbon neutrality refers to net zero carbon dioxide emissions, which will help curtail pollution and global warming.

Along with appointing a new president, Honda said it will also strengthen corporate governance by changing the company structure to that of three committees, overseeing nominating, audit and compensation.

The change will better separate the executive and supervisory functions, according to Honda, which makes the Accord sedan, Mirai fuel cell car and Asimo robot.

Hachigo, who has led the company since 2015, said he had kept Honda growing amid an industry undergoing transformation, such as the shift to electric vehicles and away from the gasoline engine.

He retires after Mibe formally takes over.