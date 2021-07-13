Hong Kong district councilors must take oath despite exodus

Hong Kong’s district councilors largely take care of municipal matters such as organizing construction projects and ensuring that public facilities are in order. Their election took on symbolic importance, however, after Hong Kong was rocked by pro-democracy protests for much of 2019.

In elections that year, many pro-democracy candidates unseated incumbent councilors seen as loyal to Beijing.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said at a regular news conference Tuesday that she is sure that given the security law, each district councilor will gauge their past behavior to check if they have “crossed a line.”

“Individual incumbent district councilors of their own accord took some actions after seeing that there are certain legal requirements, that is, legal liabilities will have to be borne if they have violated certain rules and regulations,” Lam said. “They decided to resign. This is out of our control.”

Lam said that despite the exodus of district councilors, authorities will press on with the oath-taking for the remaining councilors.

She also brushed off concerns about whether the resignation of the councilors would affect the operations of the District Council.