Hong Kong loses shine amid tough coronavirus restrictions

“We’re not seeing any overt effort to provide plans for how Hong Kong is going to get back on track to open its international borders, and this is very difficult for businesses,” Joseph said.

Joseph resigned from her position as AmCham president last month after failing to get the government to ease coronavirus restrictions but is staying on for six months while the chamber finds her successor.

Frederik Gollob, the chairman of The European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, wrote an open letter to the Hong Kong government in August saying the city’s tough quarantines could “lead many in the international community to question if they want to remain indefinitely trapped in Hong Kong when the rest of the world is moving on.”

Many foreigners living in Hong Kong have tired of the restrictions and are thinking of heading for greener pastures. More than 40% of members polled in a recent AmCham survey said they might leave the city.