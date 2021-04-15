Hong Kong marks National Security Education Day with goose-stepping police and souvenirs

It all climaxed in a "kill the terrorists" live-action show, with hostages saved by automatic weapons shots, undercover Mercedes-Benz SUVs chasing an unmarked van and a SWAT team rappelling down from a helicopter to then take down the bad guys. Think "Hawaii Five-O" without the Hawaiian shirts.

Tang said without the national security law, "the city would have fallen deep into the abyss."

As the helicopter swooped back in to airlift a wounded hostage to medical attention, end-of-show applause was muted. Many of the children in attendance turned their attention back to their cell phones or tried to get comfortable in face masks made more irritating by the rain falling on the parade ground.

As they hit the souvenir stand on the way out, the figurine set was likely out of range of grade school budgets, but other symbolic trinkets could be had for a tenth of the price or less, like tear-gas flag key chains, or Velociraptor medallions -- a nod to the nickname of the black-clad, elite police units used to quell the more violent Hong Kong protests.