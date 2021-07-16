 Skip to main content
Hong Kong national security police raid student union office
AP

Hong Kong national security police raid student union office

  Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s national security police on Friday raided the office of a university student union after student leaders last week commemorated a man who killed himself after stabbing a police officer.

Police raided the office at the University of Hong Kong and cordoned off the area around it. No students were in the office at the time.

It was not clear if anything was seized or if any arrests were made. Police did not immediately comment.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam earlier this week urged the university and police to take action after student leaders passed a motion expressing “deep sadness” and appreciating the “sacrifice” of the man who attacked the police officer.

The man, identified as Leung Kin-fai, was described by police as a “lone wolf” domestic terrorist who was politically radicalized. On July 1, Leung stabbed a police officer with a knife before turning the weapon on himself.

Leaders of the student union later apologized for passing the motion and stepped down from their posts.

Despite the apology, the university issued a statement saying it no longer recognized the student union and would investigate the incident and “take action against the students concerned.”

Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong last year after months of anti-government protests in 2019 that included violent clashes between student-led protesters and police.

Over a hundred pro-democracy activists have been arrested under the law, which outlaws subversion, secession, terrorism and foreign collusion to interfere in the city’s affairs.

Critics say the law has been used to stifle dissent in Hong Kong and restricts freedoms promised to the former British colony for 50 years that are not found on the mainland.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

