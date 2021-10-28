Hong Kong official: Legislature smoother without opposition

HONG KONG (AP) — The president of Hong Kong’s legislature said Thursday it has become more efficient with no opposition members, after all pro-democracy lawmakers resigned late last year to protest the ouster of four colleagues for not demonstrating sufficient loyalty to Beijing.

Hong Kong authorities have cracked down on political dissent in the past year, arresting over 120 people including several of the former opposition lawmakers under a sweeping National Security Law imposed by Beijing after months of anti-government protests.

Andrew Leung, president of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council, said lawmakers this year have passed 46 government bills, more than double the number last year.

The bills passed this year include a film censorship law that allows authorities to ban films that are deemed to endanger national security.

“After the pan-dems left the Legislative Council chamber, things got smoother because there were no members trying to filibuster any proceedings,” Leung told reporters.

He said processing bills has become more efficient because lawmakers can focus on how they affect the livelihoods of people without them becoming politicized.