Hong Kong police arrest 4 from university student union

HONG KONG (AP) — Four members of a Hong Kong university student union were arrested Wednesday on accusations of advocating terrorism when they paid tribute to an attacker who stabbed a police officer and then killed himself, police said.

Those arrested included the president and council chairman of the University of Hong Kong’s student union, who were among more than 30 students who attended a meeting last month in which they passed a motion to mourn the “sacrifice” of the attacker, local media reported.

The arrests are the latest use of a strict national security law that Beijing imposed on semiautonomous Hong Kong last year after months of antigovernment protests. The protests which roiled the former British colony for months in 2019 often led to clashes between demonstrators and police.

Authorities have said the the man who on July 1 stabbed the officer in the shoulder before killing himself had material in his home decrying the national security law as well as notes where he declared his hatred for the police.

Police previously cautioned people against mourning for the attacker, saying that mourning him is “no different from supporting terrorism.”