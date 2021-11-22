Hong Kong to allow residents of mainland to vote in election

Hong Kongers living in the mainland are considered more likely to support pro-Beijing candidates. The measure could also boost voter turnout, which is widely expected to be lower this year following the electoral reforms.

People who wish to vote at the special polling stations must register ahead of time, Lam said.

“The whole voting process will be put in a closed loop. Voters who visit these special polling stations cannot leave the area of the polling station, they cannot go into the community,” she said.

Separately, Lam said a mainland delegation consisting of experts on COVID-19 had visited Hong Kong for four days to prepare for the possible opening of the border.

A second meeting discussing joint anti-epidemic efforts will take place Thursday in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong.

“I do look forward to a possible announcement of opening of borders in an orderly manner as soon as possible,” she said.

Hong Kong authorities have been pushing for mainland China to allow quarantine-free travel from Hong Kong to the mainland. Hong Kong has implemented strict quarantine rules for overseas travelers arriving in the territory as it seeks to prevent new outbreaks.