Hope, tension mark kickoff of Algerian election campaign

The speech came a day after the High Security Council decided to name two groups that take part in Hirak marches as “terrorist organizations" — Rachad, whose leaders are in Europe, and the Movement for Self-Determination of Kabylie, the home of Berbers. Rachad is alleged to have links with a banned Islamist party, which it denies.

The tide turned on Hirak when protesters returned to the streets Feb. 22 after a yearlong pause to its Friday marches due to the coronavirus. The marches have drawn fewer supporters than in their first year as rumors of the presence of militants from Rachad mounted, along with arrests by security forces.

Earlier this month, the Interior Ministry ordered Hirak to get authorization for marches and specify the march route and organizers.

For political scientist Noureddine Grime, the order showcases the government’s determination to do away with Hirak. “The organizers of the demonstrations are the Algerian people,” he said.

Among those arrested, numerous protesters are being held for attacking national unity.