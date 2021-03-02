Horse racing faces more flak after footage of jockey posing on dead horse

"The treatment of horses in the racing industry requires a root and branch review by an independent body that should be given statutory powers to force welfare changes on the racing industry as a whole," Animal Aid's Horse Racing Consultant Dene Stansall told CNN Sport.

"Welfare issues are endemic in racing. In the short term, lifetime bans should be given to professionals found to be seen abusing racehorses, whether dead or alive."

The BHA told CNN Sport it was aware of the latest footage on social media and previously said it had been "appalled" by the images of Elliot.

"We expect all those in our sport to demonstrate respect for horses, on the racecourse, in the training yard, on the gallops, and wherever they have horses in their care," it said in a statement on Monday.

"People who work in our industry believe their values — of caring for and respecting our horses — have been deeply undermined by this behaviour. On their behalf, and on behalf of all horse-lovers, we say unequivocally that British horseracing finds this totally unacceptable.