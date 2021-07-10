 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hospitalized wife of slain Haitian leader denounces enemies
0 comments
AP

Hospitalized wife of slain Haitian leader denounces enemies

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
'We need help': Haiti's interim leader requests US troops

Police search the Morne Calvaire district of Petion Ville for suspects who remain at large in the murder of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, July 9, 2021. Moise was assassinated on July 7 after armed men attacked his private residence and gravely wounded his wife, first lady Martine Moise.

 Joseph Odelyn

PORT-AU-PRINCE (AP) — The hospitalized wife of Haiti's assassinated President Jovenel Moïse has given her first public statement since being wounded in the attack that killed him, accusing enemies of wanting “to kill his dream, his vision, his ideology.”

Martine Moïse issued the recorded statement in Creole from the Miami hospital where she was being treated for wounds suffered in the attack early Wednesday, and also posted a version on her Twitter account Saturday.

“I'm alive, thanks to God,” she said in the recording, which also played on local radio stations. “But I love my husband Jovenel. We fought together for more than 25 years. During all these years, love radiated within the home. But suddenly, the mercenaries came and pelted my husband with bullets.”

“You have to be a notorious criminal without guts to assassinate a president like Jovenel Moïse with impunity without giving him the chance to speak,” she added. “You knew who the president was fighting against.

"These people hired mercenaries to kill the president and his family because of the projects of roads, electricity, drinking water supply, organization of the referendum and elections ...

“The mercenaries who assassinated the president are currently behind bars,” she added, "but other mercenaries currently want to kill his dream, his vision, his ideology.”

Police say they have arrested more than a dozen people — most of them retired Colombian soldiers — and are searching for more, but it remained unclear who had hired team that attacked the president's house, or why.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Luxembourg PM in 'serious but stable' condition with virus
World

Luxembourg PM in 'serious but stable' condition with virus

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is in a “serious but stable” condition and will remain in the hospital for up to four more days after he was unable to shake a bout of COVID-19 that developed over a week ago, the government said.

+6
Fighter jets scramble, interrupt leaders in Lithuania
World

Fighter jets scramble, interrupt leaders in Lithuania

  • Updated

HELSINKI (AP) — A news conference at a NATO air base in Lithuania featuring Lithuania's president and Spain's prime minister got abruptly cut off Thursday when the pair of Spanish fighter jets serving as the leaders' backdrop were scrambled to monitor errant military aircraft in the skies above the Baltics.

+2
Belarus government blocks media outlet, detains reporters
World

Belarus government blocks media outlet, detains reporters

  • Updated

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities blocked the website of a leading online media outlet and detained some of its journalists and several reporters from other news organizations Thursday, the latest moves in a sweeping crackdown on dissent and independent media in the ex-Soviet nation.

Watch Now: Related Video

This wingsuit jump over the Alps is unbelievable

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News