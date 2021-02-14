How Brazil gambled on unproven drugs to fight Covid-19

Two days later​, on June 17, the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases published an open letter saying it was "urgent and necessary" to halt the use of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of Covid-19. The Health Ministry, however, did not change its recommendations over the following months and doctors reported being pressured to prescribe them. ​

In September, the Health Ministry's strategic medicines office confirmed to CNN Brasil that it was in the process of acquiring more chloroquine with resources earmarked for combatting Covid-19 because its stockpile had fallen to 375,500 doses. It did not specify how much it was ordering or how much it would cost.

"In 2020 the malaria program has seen an increase in the number of cases in Brazil, and as has been announced daily, the number of cases of Covid-19 in Brazil is still high," the department said in a written response. "Therefore it is expected that the demand from states and municipalities for this medicine will remain high in the second half of 2020."

They did not specify what part was used for its malaria program and what part for combatting Covid-19, but according to figures obtained by CNN Brasil, a total of 3.23 million pills were produced by the Brazilian army's pharmaceutical unit in 2020. That compares with 265,000 pills produced in 2017 and none produced in 2018 or 2019.