How do Haiti earthquakes compare? Experts hope for less damage, death than in 2010

Haiti on Saturday was struck by a powerful earthquake that was actually slightly stronger than the devastating 2010 quake that turned much of the capital city of Port-au-Prince into rubble.

The 7.2 magnitude earthquake has killed at least 225 people,, an early toll that experts fear will rise dramatically in coming days. However, experts don’t think the damage will be as widespread or deadly as in 2010, when a 7.0 earthquake killed more than 300,000 people and destroyed the homes of 1.5 million residents.

There are several reasons why.

Florida International University Professor Grenville Draper, a geologist who was involved in the study and mapping of the fault that caused the 2010 earthquake, says part of it has to do with where the quake occurred. Haiti has two prominent fault zones and both quakes happened over the Enriquillo-Plantain Garden fault zone.

But Saturday’s earthquake happened in Haiti’s southwest Tiburon peninsula, in a more rural area of the country, about 60 miles west of where the 2010 earthquake happened near Port-au-Prince, which is the most heavily populated area in the country.