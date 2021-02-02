How Myanmar's opening to democracy got crushed

Five years later, the country held its first democratic elections in 25 years and her party won a historic majority. Despite the military controlling all matters of defense and security, it permitted the transfer to civilian rule, and the world cheered the transition from autocracy to democracy for this southeast Asian nation of some 57 million.

Yet it was never that simple.

In reality, the country's Constitution had been written by the junta to maintain its grip on power. The military clearly never had any intention of allowing Myanmar, also known as Burma, to evolve from a country dominated by the 65% of the population who are Bamar -- the vast majority of whom are Buddhists -- to one that is multiethnic and multireligious and protects minority rights.