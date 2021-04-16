How the Queen will say goodbye to Philip

While the last-minute changes were necessary to ensure compliance with pandemic measures, the arrangements were meticulously planned over the years, with Philip heavily involved. The plan was signed off by the Queen and reflects the prince's final wishes, Buckingham Palace has said.

How the day will unfold

At the Queen's coronation, Philip vowed "to become your liegeman of life and limb, and of earthly worship; and faith and truth I will bear unto you, to live and die, against all manner of folks." And through his robust devotion as the longest-serving consort, he did just that.

He never wanted a state funeral -- usually reserved for monarchs -- and made that clear to the Lord Chamberlain's Office, which has organized the event. It will, instead, be a level below -- a royal ceremonial -- as was granted to the Queen Mother in 2002 and Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997. But it will still be a remembrance steeped in tradition and symbolism, from the moment the coffin leaves the state entrance of Windsor Castle and is processed through the grounds to St. George's.