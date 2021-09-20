 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HP, Procter & Gamble join companies pledge to cut emissions
0 comments
AP

HP, Procter & Gamble join companies pledge to cut emissions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — Computer-maker HP, consumer goods business Procter & Gamble and coffee capsule company Nespresso have joined a corporate pledge to sharply cut their greenhouse gas emissions over nearly two decades.

The Climate Pledge, a grouping of companies and organizations spearheaded by Amazon, said Monday that it has signed up 86 new members for its voluntary measures. In total, the group now has 201 members with global annual revenues of more than $1.8 trillion, it said.

Other new members include telecoms company BT, truck-maker Scania and the Selfridges department store chain.

Together, the companies aim to cut almost 2 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide by 2040 — more than 5% of the current global total.

While the group's members are encouraged to eliminate as many emissions as possible, those that can't be avoided need to be completely offset in the next two decades. That means paying for measures to ensure as many emissions are absorbed by then as the companies continue to emit.

Scientists say the world needs to achieve ‘net zero’ emissions by 2050 if it wants to meet the Paris climate accord's goal of keeping temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century compared to pre-industrial times.

———

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/Climate

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars dazzle on the 2021 Emmys red carpet

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+14
French minister decries 'duplicity' in US-Australia sub deal
World

French minister decries 'duplicity' in US-Australia sub deal

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — France's foreign minister on Saturday denounced what he called the “duplicity, disdain and lies” surrounding the sudden rupture of France's lucrative contract to make submarines for Australia in favor of a U.S. deal and declared that a crisis is at hand among the Western allies.

Dutch foreign minister quits over Afghanistan evacuations
World

Dutch foreign minister quits over Afghanistan evacuations

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch foreign minister, Sigrid Kaag, resigned Thursday after the lower house of parliament passed a motion of censure against the government over its handling of evacuations from Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover.

Group: Turkish drones in Cyprus endanger commercial flights
World

Group: Turkish drones in Cyprus endanger commercial flights

  • Updated

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A Turkish drone base in the breakaway north of ethnically divided Cyprus could increase safety risks for thousands of commercial flights that cross the airspace around the eastern Mediterranean island, a flight safety group warned Tuesday.

Spain's govt steps in to halt record rise in power prices
World

Spain's govt steps in to halt record rise in power prices

  • Updated

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Socialist-led coalition government said Tuesday it is slashing energy taxes and imposing a temporary windfall tax on the gains of energy companies in an attempt to drive down household electricity bills, which have surged to record highs and triggered an outcry.

Watch Now: Related Video

Bolivian Cholitas play football at top of a mountain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News