Huawei revenue sinks as smartphones hurt by US sanctions

The company gave no profit figure but said its net margin was 9.8%. That would be a decline from the 11.1% reported for the first quarter.

Huawei, headquartered in the southern city of Shenzhen, near Hong Kong, reported earlier it eked out a 3.8% profit gain in 2020 to 891.4 billion yuan ($135.8 billion), but Xu warned 2021 would be a “challenging year.”

Huawei has responded by emphasizing its sales in China and for electric and self-driving cars, industrial networks and other applications that are less vulnerable to U.S. pressure.

Huawei has a stockpile of U.S. chips for high-end smartphones but executives have said those were being used up. Huawei designs its own chips but U.S. controls block suppliers from using American technology to produce them.

Huawei fell out of the top five smartphone brands in China by sales in the three months ending in June for the first time in more than seven years, according to Canalys. Honor was No. 5 but its market share fell to 9% from 14% a year earlier.

“Smartphone brands are ferociously competing to exploit the decline of Huawei," said Canalys analyst Amber Liu in a July 29 report.