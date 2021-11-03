Human rights activists handed prison terms in Belarus

Lukashenko faced months of protests triggered by his re-election to a sixth term in an August 2020 vote that the opposition and the West saw as rigged. He responded to the demonstrations with a massive crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police.

Belarusian authorities have methodically ramped up the pressure against nongovernmental organizations and independent media, conducting hundreds of raids of offices and apartments of activists and journalists, and arresting scores.

On Wednesday, Belarus' Interior Ministry said that the online resources of Belsat, an independent Belarusian TV channel based in Poland, have been designated as extremist — a decision that follows July's court ruling which outlawed the TV channel as extremist. The move has exposed its employees and viewers to prison terms.

Even before the move, Irina Slavnikova, a Belsat journalist, was sentenced to 15 days in jail on Monday for reposting Belsat’s content on her Facebook page.

In February, Belsat journalists Daria Chultsova and Katsiaryna Andreyeva were convicted of violating public order and sentenced to two years in prison after they covered a protest.

———

Uliana Pavlova in Moscow contributed to this report.

