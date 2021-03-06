 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hundreds gather in illegal COVID-19 protest in Stockholm
0 comments
AP

Hundreds gather in illegal COVID-19 protest in Stockholm

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish police dispersed hundreds of people who had gathered in central Stockholm to protest coronavirus restrictions set by the Swedish government.

Swedish authorities said Saturday’s demonstration was illegal as it was held without permission. The rally was the first major protest against Sweden’s coronavirus restrictions.

Stockholm police said on their website they decided to cut short the gathering just after it started when the number of participants exceeded the limits for public gatherings under Sweden’s pandemic laws.

Video footage on Swedish media showed a sizable group of people without masks gathering in the Medborgarplatsen square in Stockholm not far from the Old Town. Local media estimated 300 to 500 people attended.

Swedish tabloids Aftonbladet and Expressen reported that the demonstration was dispersed largely peacefully but six police officers were injured after scuffles broke out between police and some protesters who didn't want to leave.

Aftonbladet said the rally was organised by a group named Freedom Sweden, which the paper said believes that COVID-19 rules restrict human freedom.

In the beginning of the pandemic, Sweden, unlike most other European countries, opted to keep its society largely open with few restrictions but the government has taken a substantially harder stance in the past few months.

Sweden has seen over 13,000 deaths in the pandemic, far more than its Nordic neighbors Denmark, Norway and Finland.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Pakistani opposition to boycott confidence vote for PM Khan
World

Pakistani opposition to boycott confidence vote for PM Khan

  • Updated

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s opposition announced Friday it will boycott a special session of the National Assembly this weekend called by the prime minister after a politically embarrassing defeat of Imran Khan’s key candidate in elections for the Senate.

World

N Macedonia: 6 ex-officials get prison terms for wiretaps

  • Updated

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A former interior minister, an ex-intelligence chief, and four other officials from North Macedonia were sentenced to between three and 15 years in prison Friday over an unauthorized wiretapping operation.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pope Francis holds historic meeting with revered Shia cleric

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News