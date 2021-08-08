Hundreds in Warsaw protest political repression in Belarus

"We have the opportunity (to demonstrate), therefore this responsibility rests on us, we must shout at the whole world, so that the whole world supports us in our pursuit of freedom and democracy,” Aslauski said.

In front of the Russian embassy, speakers accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being responsible for the repressions in Belarus. One banner showed an image of Lukashenko depicted as a vampire, with blood dripping from his mouth.

Lukashenko has earned the nickname of “Europe’s last dictator” in the West for his relentless repression of dissent since taking the helm in 1994. In one shocking case, the regime this year arrested a dissident journalist after forcing his flight to divert to Belarus.

The organizers of the Warsaw march said the event was held as a sign that Belarusians in Poland will not give up their fight to bring change to Belarus. Among their demands was the release of political prisoners back home.

Poland, along with Lithuania and Ukraine, has become a key center of life in exile for Belarusians who have fled their homeland. Many people in Poland, an ex-communist country now in the European Union which shares a border with Belarus, support the efforts of Belarusians seeking democratic change.