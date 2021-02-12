 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hundreds rally in Nepalese capital for women's rights
0 comments
AP

Hundreds rally in Nepalese capital for women's rights

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Hundreds of women’s right activists and their supporters rallied in Nepal’s capital on Friday to call for an end to violence and discrimination against women and the scrapping of a proposed law that would restrict travel for many women.

The protesters marching in the heart of Kathmandu chanted slogans demanding equality. Activists say even though the country’s constitution guarantees equal rights to women, there is much more that needs to be done to make that a reality.

They point to the proposed law that would require women under age 40 to get permission from their family and local government to travel to the Middle East or Africa as a violation of human rights. The government has said the regulation would help stop human trafficking, but has pointed out is just a proposal and not a law.

The protesters tried to march to the prime minister's office but were blocked by riot police and barbed wire barricades. There were no clashes or violence.

Reshu Aryal, a rights activist in the rally, said she wanted to protest what she saw as police and official indifference to discrimination and sexual violence against women and girls.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: February 12th

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
World

WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab

  • Updated

WUHAN, China (AP) — The coronavirus most likely first appeared in humans after jumping from an animal, a team of international and Chinese scientists looking for the origins of COVID-19 said Tuesday, saying an alternate theory that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab was unlikely.

+4
Holocaust scholars ordered to apologize in Polish libel case
World

Holocaust scholars ordered to apologize in Polish libel case

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A court in Warsaw ruled Tuesday that two prominent Holocaust researchers must apologize to a woman who claimed her deceased uncle had been slandered in a historical work, citing alleged inaccuracies that suggested the Polish man helped kill Jews during World War II.

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Lunar New Year celebration to go virtual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News