Hungarian deputy minister suspected of accepting bribes

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's chief prosecutor on Tuesday submitted a motion to the speaker of parliament to revoke the immunity of a governing party lawmaker who is suspected of accepting bribes and other crimes.

Pal Volner, a lawmaker from the governing Fidesz party who also serves as deputy minister of justice, was being investigated for regularly receiving payments of between 2 million and 5 million Hungarian forints ($6,180-$15,450) in bribes from the president of the Hungarian Chamber of Judicial Officers, chief prosecutor Peter Polt said in a statement.

Volner, who has served as a commissioner in charge of the chamber and as a justice ministry state secretary since 2019, is suspected of agreeing to handle specific cases in return for the bribes, at the request of the chamber's president, according to the statement.

Volner's "conduct raises a well-founded suspicion of conspiracy to accept official bribes in a business-like and continuous manner by a senior official who otherwise abuses his official position for advantage,” the statement said.