Hungarian far-right party protests lockdown

“It’s all a big mess,” said Ferenc Szabo, a shopkeeper who had traveled from his home city of Sopron in western Hungary to join the march.

“Testing should be more widespread, the regulations on masks are overblown, but the most important thing is that we cannot work," Szabo said. "We are locked down.”

Hungary's service-oriented economy saw a 5.1% decline in GDP last year, and service workers have held several demonstrations in recent weeks demanding either an end to pandemic restrictions or more economic assistance from the state.

A survey published last week by Eurofound, a European Union agency, found that a smaller proportion of Hungarian workers received wage subsidies than in other country in the 27-member bloc.

Demonstrators’ demands for an end to the lockdown came as Hungary faces the highest levels of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since the pandemic began one year ago. Last week, the average number of new cases and those being treated in hospitals shattered previous records set in December, and Hungary now has the 7th highest death rate per 1 million inhabitants in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.