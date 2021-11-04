Hungarian official: Government bought, used Pegasus spyware

Kosa, a vice-president of Hungary's governing Fidesz party, insisted that Hungary's security services and Interior Ministry had acted legally in every case of surveillance, receiving permission either from courts or the Ministry of Justice.

But opposition lawmakers have demanded an inquiry into the government's use of Pegasus, and complained that the findings of two special committee sessions examining the case — including Thursday's meeting of the Committee on Defense and Law Enforcement — had been classified by the governing party until 2050.

The alleged use of the malware against critical journalists in Hungary comes amid enduring condemnation of right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban from the European Union, of which Hungary is a member.

Orban's critics say he has systematically wrested Hungary's media into government control, and brought the country under increasingly autocratic rule.