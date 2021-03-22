Hungary approves 2 more vaccines from outside EU amid spike

Hungary has the second-highest vaccination rate in the EU with some 16% of the population having received at least one dose compared to the bloc's average of around 9%. The country was the first in the EU to begin using vaccines from Russia and China, and the Hungarian government has criticized the bloc's vaccine rollout.

Muller did not provide details on when or how many doses of the CanSino Biologics and Covishield would arrive in Hungary.

The approval of the jabs came days after a legal change that loosened rules on approval of medicines and vaccines.

Hungarian authorities hope that widespread vaccination will help pull the country out of a recent surge in infections that has shattered records set during its worst periods of the pandemic late last year.

Hungary now has the sixth-worst cumulative death rate per 1 million inhabitants in the world, overtaking the United Kingdom over the weekend, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the last week, Hungary had the fastest-growing per capita death rate in the world.

As of Monday, 18,451 people had died of COVID-19-related causes in the country of fewer than 10 million.