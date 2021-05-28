Hungary donates COVID-19 jabs amid slowing vaccination drive

But it may be approaching a ceiling for vaccine uptake as nearly all those who have registered have been inoculated, resulting in more available doses than people willing to receive them.

While the average number of daily administered first doses was above 75,000 in mid-April, it dipped below 30,000 this week — with barely over 3,000 given on Tuesday, according to government figures.

The Central European country has received 154 doses per 100 inhabitants, the highest in the EU according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). That far surpasses the next in line, Cyprus, with 81 per 100 inhabitants.

Nearly 3 million doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine that have already been delivered remain unused, ECDC figures show.

Last week, Hungary was the only of the EU's 27 nations to opt out of a third vaccine contract with Pfizer and BioNTech through 2023 for an additional 1.8 billion vaccine doses. A government minister said Hungary has enough vaccines already in stock or under order to inoculate its population through the end of next year, and that a Hungarian vaccine factory would be up and running by late 2022.