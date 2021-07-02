 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hungary PM calls EU leaders 'colonialists' in LGBT law feud
0 comments
AP

Hungary PM calls EU leaders 'colonialists' in LGBT law feud

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday accused European leaders of acting like “colonialists" in their criticism of a controversial law that's seen as limiting the rights of LGBT people in that country.

European Union leaders challenged Orban on the law at a summit in Brussels last week, with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte suggesting that the Hungarian leader should either uphold EU values or pull out of the 27-member bloc.

Speaking on public radio, Orban defied calls to repeal the law which prohibits the “display or promotion" of homosexuality or gender reassignment in television shows, films and sexual education programs to kids in schools.

“They behave like colonialists,” Orban said of his EU critics. “They want to dictate what laws should take effect in another country, they want to tell us how to live our lives and how to behave.” He added that the criticism was a result of “bad reflexes caused by their European colonialist past.”

Hungary's right-wing government - which faces elections next year - insists the law is necessary to ensure that the sexual education of children under 18 is the sole domain of parents.

But LGBT advocacy groups and high-ranking politicians in Europe have slammed the legislation, arguing it stigmatizes sexual minorities and seeks to stifle discourse on sexual orientation.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last week called the law “a shame,” and sent a letter to Hungary demanding a clarification of its impact on fundamental rights.

The heads of 17 EU countries signed a joint letter condemning the legislation, and urged the European Commission to take Hungary before the European Court of Justice over the matter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are some vaccines better than others?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea 'provocation'
World

Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea 'provocation'

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that an incident involving a British destroyer in the Black Sea couldn't have triggered a global conflict even if Russia had sunk the warship because the West knows it can't win such a war.

+18
Big Pride parade in Paris; Turkish police stop marchers
World

Big Pride parade in Paris; Turkish police stop marchers

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Police in riot gear on Saturday blocked streets to try to thwart gay Pride marchers in Istanbul, while thousands turned out joyfully in Paris and elsewhere in Europe after pandemic privations — although setbacks against LGBT rights tempered some of the celebratory air.

Palestinian forces disperse protest over activist's death
World

Palestinian forces disperse protest over activist's death

  • Updated

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Angry demonstrators clashed with Palestinian security forces for a third day Saturday during a protest in the West Bank over the death of an outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority who died while in custody.

+7
Kim berates North Korean officials for 'crucial' virus lapse
World

Kim berates North Korean officials for 'crucial' virus lapse

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un berated top officials for failures in coronavirus prevention that caused a “great crisis,” using strong language that raised the specter of a mass outbreak in a country that would be scarcely able to handle it.

World

Poland backs property restitution reforms slammed by Israel

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland on Friday defended planned changes to its property restitution regulations, after Israel said the reforms were “immoral’ and would prevent Jewish claims for compensation or property seized during the Holocaust and communist times.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ash spews from Philippines volcano

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News