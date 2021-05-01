Hungary reopens for people holding COVID-19 immunity cards

“Now that the restrictions are eased, we can go more places with my child and husband," said Eva Marozsan, who brought her young son Zoltan to visit the animals. “It was very bad to be closed inside, and now that places are opening, it's really uplifting for us.”

Hungary has administered 4 million first doses of coronavirus vaccines, reaching about 40% of its population. The country has the second-highest vaccination rate in the European Union and is the only one of the EU’s 27 nations to use vaccines from China and Russia in addition to Western jabs.

But a devastating pandemic surge this spring also gave Hungary the world’s highest overall COVID-19 mortality rate per 1 million inhabitants, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country of about 9.7 million people has reported over 27,500 deaths in the pandemic.

“In the past, we defended ourselves by closing, thereby slowing the spread of the virus. But now we are on the attack,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday as he announced the reopening. “The vaccine is like a bulletproof vest. The virus bounces off of it.”