Hungary tightens pandemic restrictions amid rising deaths

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Authorities in Hungary are tightening pandemic restrictions in an effort to mitigate a rapid rise in deaths and hospitalizations caused by COVID-19.

Businesses will be required to close their doors for two weeks beginning Monday, with only grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations permitted to remain open. Kindergartens and primary schools will also be closed until April 7. Sporting events may only be held without spectators, and businesses are urged to allow employees to work from home.

“If we don't close now, then not only will the number of infections and deaths radically increase, but it will delay our opening,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, said Thursday at a digital press conference announcing the new restrictions.

The decision comes as another surge of the virus races across Hungary, with new daily cases and hospitalizations rapidly approaching their previous peaks set in December. On Thursday, one year to the day after the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Hungary, 6,278 new infections were reported alongside 152 deaths, the deadliest day since Dec. 23.

“The third wave is very strong, stronger than the second wave,” Gulyas said, adding that mask wearing will be required in all public places and additional border controls would be implemented.