Hungary to assist Slovakia in inspection of Russian vaccine

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Slovakia’s deputy prime minister traveled to Hungary to ask for assistance in inspecting doses of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine, a day after Russia demanded Slovakia return the jabs.

Deputy Prime Minister Igor Matovic said he went to Budapest “to find a helping hand” and that he had requested for the doses of the Sputnik V vaccine received by Slovakia to be evaluated in Hungarian laboratories.

“I came here to ask for help, and Hungary will help because they have laboratories which can assess the vaccine. In Slovakia, we don't have such a lab,” Matovic said at a news conference.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets Sputnik V abroad, asked Slovakia on Thursday to return its supply of Sputnik V, arguing the Central European country had committed “multiple contract violations” and engaged in an “act of sabotage” against the vaccine.