Hungary walks back controversial laws after EU court rulings

Veronika Mora, director of the Hungarian Environmental Partnership Foundation, an affected group, told The Associated Press that the proposed law is a continuation of government communication that divides civil society into “good and bad organizations,” and limits what the government sees as legitimate civic action.

“Influencing public discourse is one of the functions of civil society, and of people in general. Citizens should be able to contribute to public discourse and form and shape public life,” Mora said.

The Civilization Coalition, a collective campaign made up of several dozen civic groups, also opposed the new provisions, expressing concern that audits would be used as “another tool to discredit and stigmatize these groups.”

Hungary’s Justice Ministry, which authored the bill, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Orban’s ruling Fidesz party has for years sought to limit the influence of critical civic groups, especially those focused on civil rights and democracy issues. Around 4,000 organizations will fall under the audit requirements of the new law, which Mora says is an effort to neutralize checks on the government.

“Since Fidesz is in power, they have systematically dismantled democratic checks and balances," she said. "Independent civil society organizations are one of the last representatives of these checks and balances, and they are obviously unwanted by the government.”

