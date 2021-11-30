Hungary's parliament approves referendum on LGBT issues

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's parliament authorized the government Tuesday to call a national referendum on LGBT issues, the latest in a series of steps by the country's nationalist leaders that critics say are intended to limit minority rights.

Lawmakers from the governing Fidesz party approved four referendum questions pertaining to sex education programs in schools and the availability to children of information on sex reassignment.

The referendum will also ask voters whether they support the unrestricted presentation of media content that “influences the development of underage children.” Opposition lawmakers abstained from voting on the resolution.

The move came after Hungary’s government announced earlier this year that it would seek to hold a vote following an outcry over a law passed in June that banned the “depiction or promotion” of homosexuality or gender transition in materials available to minors.

The law was attached to a bill that allowed harsher penalties for pedophilia, and critics said it stigmatized LGBT people and limited their rights.