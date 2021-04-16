Hunger-striking Navalny describes threats to force-feed him

Also Friday, the Moscow prosecutor's office said it asked a court to declare Navalny's Fund for Fighting Corruption as an extremist group and his staff members as extremists.

“The actual goals of their actions are to create conditions for changing the constitutional system, including using the ‘color revolution’ scenario,” Russian news agency Interfax quoted the prosecutor's office as saying.

Russians broadly use the term “color revolution” to refer to popular uprisings against governments, such as ones that took place in Ukraine and Georgia. Navalny's arrest set off protests throughout the country in January, the largest show of public dissent in a decade.

Organizers of activities by a group classified as extremist can be prosecuted for crimes that carry prison sentences of up to 10 years, state news agency Tass reported Pavel Chikov, a lawyer for the Agora human rights organization, state news agency, as saying.

Navalny has complained about back pain and said he was losing sensation in his legs. His demands for a doctor's visit were rebuffed by prison officials, with Russia's state prison service saying he was getting all the medical help he needed. In response, Navalny went on hunger strike.