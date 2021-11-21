'I lost everything': Guadeloupe riots overtake COVID protest

“I lost everything. Everything. I went out with my cellphone and what I was wearing," she said, adding that personal belongings of her parents, grandparents and great-grandparents were in the house. "It's 100 years of memory of a Guadeloupean family that went up in smoke in 15 minutes."

She said she did not receive help from authorities yet. “We are completely left to ourselves. I don’t know who is clearing (the house). Is it us, the insurance, the city hall?”

The protests were called for by unions to denounce France’s COVID-19 health pass, which is required to access restaurants and cafes, cultural venues, sport arenas and long-distance travel. Demonstrators were also protesting France’s mandatory vaccinations for health care workers. In recent days, they broadened their demands to include a general salary increase, higher unemployment benefits and the hiring of more teachers.

Gregory Agapé, 30, who also lives in a Pointe-à-Pitre neighborhood where violence has repeatedly taken place, said he cannot sleep at night.

“We are always upset by the noises, bangs, all the bustle around so nights are very complicated, very short," he said.