ICC: Philippines wants 'war on drugs' probe to be deferred

Khan said in a statement that the nations seeking a deferral need to provide evidence of “concrete and progressive investigative steps” against suspects or alleged acts that fall under the ICC investigation.

He said that he would ask the Philippines “to provide substantiating information regarding the investigations and proceedings” it mentions in its request seeking deferral.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has defended the crackdown as “lawfully directed against drug lords and pushers who have for many years destroyed the present generation, specially the youth.”

More than 6,000 mostly poor drug suspects have been killed, according to government pronouncements, but human rights groups say the death toll is considerably higher and should include many unsolved killings by motorcycle-riding gunmen who may have been deployed by police.

Duterte has denied condoning extrajudicial killings of drug suspects although he has openly threatened suspects with death and has ordered police to shoot suspects who dangerously resist arrest.

Judges in September said there was a “reasonable basis to proceed with an investigation” into killings committed throughout the Philippines as part of the war on drugs, saying they appear to amount to a crime against humanity under the court’s founding statute.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0