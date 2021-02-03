ICU faces constant pressure as France waffles over lockdown

France has lost more than 77,000 lives to the virus, and more than 400 on Tuesday alone. Virus infections have stabilized in recent days but remain stubbornly high.

But President Emmanuel Macron’s government says it won’t shut down the country again unless its hospitals are again at risk of overflowing with virus patients.

Carvelli understands the logic, and acknowledges the difficulties posed by the protracted lockdowns that France imposed twice last year. But he warns that hospital needs could sharply worsen any day.

His ward was lucky to have a free bed when the hospital’s pediatric department asked for a place for the 16-year-old virus patient. He was hospitalized with respiratory problems but couldn’t be kept in the pediatric ward, where doctors are treating children with immune deficiencies who are at especially high risk from the virus.

So they found a place for him in the ICU. Nurse Gavin Douce settled the boy into his room, taking blood samples and explaining how to use the emergency call button. The boy listened silently but attentively, taking quick short breaths. A pack of apple sauce sat on his tray, and an iPhone was tucked under his tube-covered right hand.