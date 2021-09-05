Identical: Nicolai Højgaard duplicates twin brother's win

“Me and my brother would love to play together," Nicolai said. "We’ve been doing that back home when we’re playing events. So that’s definitely a goal of ours and I can’t wait to come back.”

For his first European Tour victory, Nicolai shot a final-round 71 to finish one stroke ahead of 2018 Ryder Cup standout Tommy Fleetwood and Adrian Meronk of Poland.

Rasmus, who finished in a tie for 18th this week, walked the course again shortly after his final round to watch his brother complete the victory, then rushed out onto the 18th green for a celebratory hug with Nicolai.

And to think that Nicolai was the last man added to the field this week with a wild card from the Italian Golf Federation.

Nicolai held the lead going into the final round but risked ending up in a playoff when his tee shot on the 626-yard, par-5 18th hole landed in the left rough. After laying up safely, though, Nicolai spun his third shot to within four feet of the hole and then made the ensuing putt to clinch the trophy.

“On 18 I knew I had to make four," Nicolai said. "I’ve been nervous many times before but nothing like it (on 18). I couldn’t almost move the putter to be honest.