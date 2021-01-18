 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IIHF pulls hockey worlds from Belarus, seeks new host
0 comments
AP

IIHF pulls hockey worlds from Belarus, seeks new host

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ZURICH (AP) — The hockey world championships were pulled from Belarus on Monday following pressure from opposition groups and a threatened boycott by sponsors.

The International Ice Hockey Federation cited safety concerns and said it will seek a new country to co-host the tournament with Latvia.

Criticism of Belarus’ role as co-host grew after authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko's disputed re-election last year was followed by mass arrests at largely peaceful demonstrations.

The IIHF said its council “determined that it is currently impossible to ensure the welfare of teams, spectators and officials” in Belarus.

IIHF president Rene Fasel had tried to keep the tournament in Belarus, claiming it could build bridges between the opposition and Lukashenko. Opposition groups criticized Fasel after he and Lukashenko embraced when they met for talks last week.

Three sponsors of the tournament, Skoda, Nivea and Liqui Moly, said they would cancel their involvement if games were played in Belarus.

The IIHF said it will now consider where to host the event, and said Latvia could remain a co-host or the championships could move to a single venue. Denmark, the host in 2018, and Slovakia, the host in 2019, have both offered to step in.

———

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
To cancel or not?: IOC, Japan press ahead with Tokyo Games
World

To cancel or not?: IOC, Japan press ahead with Tokyo Games

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency last week for Tokyo and surrounding areas. Amid the surging virus, he again promised the postponed Tokyo Olympics would be “safe and secure” and tried to disconnect the state of emergency from the fate of the games.

+5
US NTSB team arrives in Indonesia to look into jet crash
World

US NTSB team arrives in Indonesia to look into jet crash

  • Updated

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A team from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has arrived in Indonesia's capital to join the investigation into the crash of a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500, the head of Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee said Saturday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Discovery in Egypt leads to major archeological first

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News