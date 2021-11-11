'I'm so lucky': Elton John receives prestigious UK award

John, who was knighted by the queen in 1998, a year after the death of his friend Diana, the Princess of Wales, joined the Companions of Honour in the queen's honors list in late 2019 for his services to music and charity.

The 74-year-old singer-songwriter, who walked with the aid of an ornate stick after recent hip surgery, reflected on a career that has seen him release a hit single in every decade since the 1970s, including “Your Song,” “Rocketman” and “Candle in the Wind.” He also took a leading role in a number of charities, notably the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

“I’ve had an amazing life, music has been my life, and I got this for music and for work for charity," said John who was accompanied by his husband David Furnish. “So this is just a reminder that there’s more to do. More work to do for music, more work to do for charity and life is great — I’m so lucky.”

His farewell tour has been pushed back and will kick off next year, but it’s clear he’s more than just still standing despite the operation on his right hip.

“I’ve had a hip replacement but I’m full of beans and I’m full of zest, but this is just a prompter to say ‘come on you’ve got more to do now’,” he said.

