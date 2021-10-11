IMF board approves allowing Georgieva to remain as head

Yellen said it was crucial to defend the integrity of both the IMF and World Bank.

The “U.S. believes proactive steps must be taken to reinforce data integrity and credibility at the IMF, and that the institution and its leadership must renew their commitment to upholding transparency and whistleblower protections surrounding policies, research, and analysis to provide accountability and public oversight over key decisions,” it said.

The IMF had said late Friday it was seeking more “clarifying details” in its investigation and the board met again with Georgieva on Sunday.

Georgieva appeared before a panel for more than five hours last week after a presentation by the law firm WilmerHale that alleged she and other World Bank officials had pressured staff to alter the data.

The law firm’s report prompted the World Bank to discontinue the annual Doing Business report, which China and other countries had used to attract foreign business investment.

The incident prompted critics to contend that China, the world’s second largest economy, has too much influence over international finance organizations.

The 190-nation IMF and World Bank annual meetings are being held this week in Washington and the controversy surrounding the Doing Business report was threatening to overshadow the agenda of those meetings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0