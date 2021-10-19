IMF sees economic growth with higher inflation for Mideast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Middle East is expected to see significant economic growth this year, but also soaring inflation and food prices, as coronavirus vaccines are unevenly rolled out across the region, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday.

The lender's new report projects the region's economies will grow by around 4%, while inflation will reach 17% this year in oil-importing countries. It said the situation is particularly dire in countries already facing severe economic crises, such as Lebanon and Afghanistan. The IMF said globally, inflation is rising in part due to pandemic-related supply shortages.

Food prices have soared to their highest level since 2014, with an expected increase of nearly 28% in 2021. Oil prices have also risen, with Brent crude trading Tuesday at nearly $85 a barrel — levels not seen since 2014. While a positive sign for exporters like Iraq, Libya and Gulf Arab states, this is a costly spike for importers.

"This has affected, because of the nature of the inflation, affected the low income and the vulnerable groups more than others. And this is why we’re calling for a cautious approach and the right mix of policies to avoid this increase in prices this year,” IMF director of the Middle East and Central Asia, Jihad Azour, said.