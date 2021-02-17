In Australia, Google makes publisher deals, Facebook walks

Google and Facebook, which take a combined 81% of online advertising in Australia, have condemned the code as unworkable.

Frydenberg said after weekend talks with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google, that he was convinced the platforms “do want to enter into these commercial arrangements.”

Frydenberg denied he had given ground to Zuckerberg and Pichai by agreeing to amend the legislation.

“We have held the line and held it strongly,” Frydenberg said. “And the digital giants have been left in no doubt about the . . . government’s resolve.”

Google did not provide the terms of its News Corp. deal Wednesday.

The Australian deals with Google are being negotiated under Google’s own model, News Showcase. The company has reached pay deals with more than 450 publications globally since it launched News Showcase in October.

Investment bank JPMorgan estimated that Seven West Media could receive between 39.5 million Australian dollars ($30.6 million) and AU$69.2 million ($53.6 million) a year from its content deal with Google based on an analysis of similar deals in France.