In omicron hot spot, somber mood as S Africa faces variant

At least three South African universities — the University of Cape Town, Johannesburg’s University of the Witwatersrand and the University of Free State in Bloemfontein — have announced that vaccinations will be mandatory for students starting next year. Some experts think further measures will be needed.

“I do think that the decision that South Africa is going to have to make is probably around mandatory vaccination,” said Mosa Moshabela, professor of public health at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in Durban.

Demand for the vaccine has been so sluggish that the government recently requested slower deliveries to allow it time to use up its current stock of 19 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson shots.

In an address to the nation on Sunday, a solemn President Ramaphosa urged people to get vaccinated quickly.

“Tonight, I would like to call on every person who has not been vaccinated to go to their nearest vaccination station without delay,” he said. “If there is someone in your family or among your friends who is not vaccinated, I call on you to encourage them to get vaccinated.”

A new surge was long anticipated and even a new variant, but the speed with which omicron hit came as a “shock” to South Africa’s health experts.