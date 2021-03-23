 Skip to main content
In split vote, probe says Scottish leader misled lawmakers
AP

  Updated
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, leaves her home, in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. A Scottish parliamentary investigation says Sturgeon misled lawmakers about sexual harassment allegations against her predecessor. Lawmakers have been investigating the Scottish government’s handling of sexual harassment allegations against former First Minister Alex Salmond. A report published Tuesday says Sturgeon gave lawmakers “an inaccurate account of what happened” at a key meeting with Salmond in 2018 and "misled the committee on this matter.”

 Andrew Milligan

LONDON (AP) — A Scottish parliamentary investigation concluded in a split decision Tuesday that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon misled lawmakers about sexual harassment allegations against her predecessor.

The finding came a day after a separate inquiry, by a senior lawyer, cleared Sturgeon of wrongdoing in the scandal that is roiling Scottish politics weeks before a crucial election.

A committee of lawmakers has been investigating the Scottish government’s handling of sexual harassment allegations against Alex Salmond, who served as Scotland’s first minister before Sturgeon took office in 2014.

Its report said Sturgeon had given “an inaccurate account" of what happened at a key meeting with Salmond in 2018, “and she has misled the committee on this matter.”

It also said Sturgeon’s claim about when she first learned of allegations of inappropriate behavior by Salmond toward women — long rumored in Scottish political circles — was “hard to believe.”

The committee split along party lines, with four lawmakers from Sturgeon's governing Scottish National Party dissenting from those conclusions, and five opposition members backing them.

Sturgeon has alleged that the criticism of her is politically motivated.

On Monday, James Hamilton, a former chief prosecutor in Ireland who advises the Scottish government, concluded that Sturgeon didn’t mislead parliament or breach the code of conduct for government ministers. Sturgeon would have faced intense pressure to resign if she was found to have broken the ministerial code.

Sturgeon called the lawyer’s findings “official, definitive and independent.”

The political and personal feud has pitted Sturgeon against her former friend and mentor Salmond, and is wracking Scotland’s pro-independence governing party.

In 2019, Salmond was charged with sexual assault and attempted rape after allegations by nine women who had worked with him as first minister or for the party. He was acquitted by a criminal court in 2020, and claims the allegations were part of a conspiracy to wreck his political career.

Scotland’s highest civil court ruled in 2019 that the government acted unlawfully in its investigation of the claims against Salmond, and awarded him more than 500,000 pounds ($695,000) in legal expenses.

The political drama in Edinburgh could have major implications for the future of Scotland and the U.K.

Scottish voters opted to remain part of the U.K. in a 2014 independence referendum that was billed at the time as a once-in-a-generation decision. But the Scottish National Party says Brexit has fundamentally changed the situation by dragging Scotland out of the European Union against its will. A majority of Scottish voters backed “remain” in the U.K.’s 2016 EU membership referendum. The U.K. as a whole voted narrowly to leave the bloc.

A Scottish Parliament election is due on May 6, and the SNP leads in opinion polls. Sturgeon says if she wins a majority, she will push for a new independence referendum and challenge British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the courts, if his government refuses to agree.

