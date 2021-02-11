In UK, roving teams bring COVID-19 vaccine shots to homeless

A rough sleeper rests at the entrance of theatre, closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in London, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The homeless are not listed among the British government's highest priority groups for the vaccine rollout — currently people over 70 years old, care home residents, frontline health and social care workers, as well as the clinically vulnerable. Because those sleeping rough and people in refuges have no address doctors can contact them at, some local authorities across Britain have begun sending out roving vaccination teams to identify the clinically vulnerable among them so they can have access to the jab.
Doctor Anil Mehta administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to a homeless person at the homeless accommodation YMCA in Romford, east London, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Mehta and his small team of doctors and nurses have been pitching up at homeless centers in his local area, a COVID-19 hotspot, offering a free jab to dozens who may otherwise get left behind in Britain's mass vaccination drive.
Doctor Anil Mehta is photographed as he administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to a homeless person at the homeless accommodation YMCA in Romford, east London, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. In a pandemic, homeless people face being more forgotten than they already are. But not by doctors like Dr. Anil Mehta, who is on a mission to bring the coronavirus vaccine to those hardest to reach and often most at risk of getting sick in east London.
Apprentice Nursing Associate Ellie Bull administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to a homeless person at the Welcome Centre in Ilford, east London, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
Doctor Anil Mehta administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to a homeless person at the Welcome Centre in Ilford, east London, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. In a pandemic, homeless people face being more forgotten than they already are. But not by doctors like Dr. Anil Mehta, who is on a mission to bring the coronavirus vaccine to those hardest to reach and often most at risk of getting sick in east London.
Doctor Anil Mehta prepares doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine before injecting a homeless person at the homeless accommodation YMCA in Romford, east London, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Mehta and his small team of doctors and nurses have been pitching up at homeless centers in his local area, a COVID-19 hotspot, offering a free jab to dozens who may otherwise get left behind in Britain's mass vaccination drive.
Apprentice Nursing Associate Ellie Bull administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to a homeless person at the Welcome Centre in Ilford, east London, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
Vials of the AstraZeneca vaccine and loaded syringes wait to be administered to homeless persons at the Welcome Centre in Ilford, east London, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
Apprentice Nursing Associate Ellie Bull administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to a homeless person at the Welcome Centre in Ilford, east London, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
A homeless man waits for his AstraZeneca vaccine at the Welcome Centre in Ilford, east London, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. In the battle against COVID-19, the homeless are not listed among the British government's highest priority groups for the vaccine rollout — currently people over 70 years old, care home residents, frontline health and social care workers, as well as the clinically vulnerable.
Homeless people wait socially distanced for their dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Welcome Centre in Ilford, east London, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
Doctor Anil Mehta and Apprentice Nursing Associate Ellie Bull prepare syringes with doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Welcome Centre in Ilford, east London, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Mehta and his small team of doctors and nurses have been pitching up at homeless centers in his local area, a COVID-19 hotspot, offering a free jab to dozens who may otherwise get left behind in Britain's mass vaccination drive.
A homeless person and his dog rest outside a coffee shop in London, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. In the battle against COVID-19, the homeless are not listed among the British government's highest priority groups for the vaccine rollout — currently people over 70 years old, care home residents, frontline health and social care workers, as well as the clinically vulnerable.
A rough sleeper gets out of his tent in London, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. In the battle against COVID-19, the homeless are not listed among the British government's highest priority groups for the vaccine rollout — currently people over 70 years old, care home residents, frontline health and social care workers, as well as the clinically vulnerable.
A rough sleeper seeks shelter close to a wall in London, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. In the battle against COVID-19, the homeless are not listed among the British government's highest priority groups for the vaccine rollout — currently people over 70 years old, care home residents, frontline health and social care workers, as well as the clinically vulnerable.
Doctor Anil Mehta administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to a homeless person at the Welcome Centre in Ilford, east London, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Mehta and his small team of doctors and nurses have been pitching up at homeless centers in his local area, a COVID-19 hotspot, offering a free jab to dozens who may otherwise get left behind in Britain's mass vaccination drive.
A homeless man eats some food after getting a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine injected at the Welcome Centre in Ilford, east London, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. In the battle against COVID-19, the homeless are not listed among the British government's highest priority groups for the vaccine rollout — currently people over 70 years old, care home residents, frontline health and social care workers, as well as the clinically vulnerable.
By SYLVIA HUI
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — In a pandemic, homeless people face being more forgotten than they already are. But not by doctors like Dr. Anil Mehta, who is on a mission to bring the coronavirus vaccine to those hardest to reach and often most at risk of getting sick in east London.
Mehta, a general practitioner, and his small team of doctors and nurses have been showing up at homeless centers in his local area, a COVID-19 hot spot, offering a free jab to dozens who might otherwise get left behind in Britain’s mass vaccination drive.
“They will get missed if we don’t find them proactively,” Mehta said. “They really don’t have anything going for them, in terms of medical care. Finding them is absolutely essential to what we need to achieve in our boroughs.”
The homeless aren't listed among the British government’s highest priority groups for the vaccine rollout — which currently include people over 70, nursing home residents, front-line medical staff and social care workers, as well as the clinically vulnerable.
Because those sleeping outside and people in shelters have no address that doctors can contact them at, some local authorities across Britain have begun sending out roving vaccination teams to identify the clinically vulnerable among them so they can have access to the jab.
The charity Homeless Link said the U.K. government last month appealed to local officials to accommodate as many so-called rough sleepers as possible and help them register with a doctor as temperatures plummet and as a more contagious virus variant drove a huge surge in U.K. infection rates. But the charity said there has been no clear strategy to ensure that the homeless get inoculated, and that means officials in different areas have been left to take different tacks.